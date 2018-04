Real Madrid's Zidane: it is too early to talk of a Zidane era

Zinedine Zidane said Friday that although he was the only Real Madrid coach to win two consecutive Champions League, it was too early to talk of a Zidane era at the club.

The French head coach spoke to press two days after the Spanish giants beat Bayern Munich away in a first-round semifinal that edged Madrid that bit closer to a third UEFA Champions League final running.