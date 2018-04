Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday acknowledged that his side had underperformed in La Liga this season and recognized the dominance of bitter rivals Barcelona, who also won the Copa del Rey.

Ernesto Valverde's Barça secured the double in Sunday night's 2-4 win at Deportivo La Coruña but Madrid has its eye set on the Champions League ahead of a second leg semi-final clash against Bayern Munich at home.