Rescue teams evacuate the body of a victim after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA/-EFEADI WEDA

Real Madrid on Sunday expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of a tsunami that has hit Indonesia, killing at least 168 people and injured 745 others.

The tsunami struck the Sunda Strait, which sits between the islands of Java and Sumatra, on Saturday night.