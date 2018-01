Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo uses a cell phone to check a wound on his face during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid defender Nacho (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) in action during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

La Liga defending champion Real Madrid on Sunday returned to winning form, hammering Deportivo La Coruña 7-1 in the 20th round of Spanish league action and getting its first La Liga win this year.

Real Madrid was beaten twice and played to a draw in its previous three matches, gaining only one point out of 12.