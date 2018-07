Spain's Alvaro Odriozola poses during a press conference at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Krasnodar, Russia, June 12, 2018 (re-issued July 5, 2018). EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Real Madrid on Thursday announced that it reached an agreement with Real Sociedad to sign right-back Alvaro Odriozola for the next six seasons.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Real Sociedad have agreed (to) the transfer of Alvaro Odriozola, subject to a medical," Los Blancos said on the team website.