FC Porto's Eder Militao celebrates scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League group D soccer match between FC Porto and Schalke 04 at Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE COELHO

Real Madrid announced Thursday the signing of Brazil defender Eder Militao on transfer from Porto for the next six seasons.

At just 21 years old, Militao, who has already made his debut with the Brazilian first team in the 5-0 friendly win over Salvador on Sept. 11, is one of the most promising central defenders to arrive in Europe in a generation.