Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal between Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea FC in Frankfurt, Germany, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Serbia forward Luka Jovic has signed a six-season contract with Real Madrid, the La Liga side announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old is joining the Spanish club from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 27 goals and made seven assists in 48 games this season.