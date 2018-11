President of Real Madrid FC, Florentino Perez, delivers a speech during the event held to award members with 25, 50 and 60 years of membership at the IFEMA Trade Fair Center in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 03, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Saturday praised the club's soccer team and painted an optimistic picture of the future, despite the struggling start to the season that has left Los Blancos in ninth place in the Spanish league

On Monday, Perez fired head coach Julen Lopetegui after a series of poor results in his debut campaign, including a five-match winless skid in La Liga.