Real Madrid's head coach, Julen Lopetegui, leads the team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid's goalkeepers Keylor Navas (L) and Thibaud Courtois take part in a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

From left Real Madrid's players Marcelo, Casemiro, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema take part in a team's training session at the club's sport complex in Valdebebas, outside Madrid, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Real Madrid held a training session Saturday, a day ahead of their first away game of the 2018/2019 La Liga season against Girona.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui focused on ball work, according to the club's website, looking to keep his momentum going after last weekend's 2-0 win over Getafe, his debut La Liga match as Madrid's new coach.