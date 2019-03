Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the 3-2 during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and SD Huesca at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 31 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ JuanJo Martin

Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane in action during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and SD Huesca at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 31 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in action during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and SD Huesca at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 31 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ JuanJo Martin

A great last-minute goal by Karim Benzema took Real Madrid to a just-barely 3-2 victory in a close match against bottom-of-La-Liga Huesca at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday

It was coach Zinedine Zidane's second match since his return, and wound up being his second win.