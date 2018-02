Real Betis' Sergio Leon (L) vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Nacho during their teams' Spanish First Division League match in Seville on Feb. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Manuel Vidal

Real Madrid's players celebrate Karim Benzema's goal during their Spanish First Division match against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on Feb. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Betis' Loren greets Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) during their team's Spanish First Division League match in Seville on Feb. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Madrid mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Real Betis 5-3 in a great road match on Sunday.

The Madrid squad had been down 1-2 at the break after two goals within four minutes - one by Algeria's Aissa Mandi and the other an own-goal by the capital squad's Nacho.