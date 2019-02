Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (L) and FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez during the Clasico match correspondeing the Copa del Rey semi-finlas first leg at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta.

FC Barcelona's Malcolm celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer against Real Madrid during the Clasico match correspondeing the Copa del Rey semi-finlas first leg at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez (L) celebrates with captain Sergio Ramos after socring the opener against FC Barcelona during the Clasico match correspondeing the Copa del Rey semi-finlas first leg at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estevez

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale (L) shoots the ball in front of FC Barcelona's Nelson Semedo during the Clasico match correspondeing the Copa del Rey semi-finlas first leg at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Andreu Dalmau.

Real Madrid's defender Marcelo (R) vies for the ball against FC Barcelona's Arturo Vidal during the Clasico match correspondeing the Copa del Rey semi-finlas first leg at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Andreu Dalmau.

FC Barcelona's superstar Lionel Messi (C) controls the ball among Real Madrid defenders during the Clasico match correspondeing the Copa del Rey semi-finlas first leg at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estevez

FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique (L) vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during the Clasico match correspondeing the Copa del Rey semi-finlas first leg at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Real Madrid on Monday started its preparations for two upcoming Clasicos against arch-rival FC Barcelona in both the second leg of the Copa del Rey semis and La Liga.

Madrid’s morning training included a recovery session for the starting players who took part in the capital team’s 2-1 away win over Levante on Sunday night, while the remainder of the squad, including Francisco Roman Alarcon Suarez, best known as Isco, went through intensive practice.