Real Madrid's forward Vinicius Jr reacts during the Spanish King's Cup round 16 first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and CD Leganes at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Juanjo Martin

Real Madrid Friday started preparations and a team training session for the away La Liga match against Real Betis without Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, whose absence was due to flu, according to the club.

Midfielders Toni Kroos of Germany, Marcos Llorente of Spain and Llorente's compatriot Marco Asensio, Welsh winger Gareth Bale, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, as well as Spanish forward Mariano Diaz, continued with their recovery processes from their respective injuries, the club said.