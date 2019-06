Frankfurt's Luka Jovic in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Inter Milan in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Real Madrid was gearing up to present its new Serbia forward Luka Jovic, a fresh addition in Zinedine Zidane's efforts to overhaul the squad during the summer transfer window following a disappointing season in all competitions.

The 21-year-old Jovic joined the La Liga heavyweight on June 4 from Eintracht Frankfurt on a six-season deal reportedly worth 60 million euros ($67.9 million).