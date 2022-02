Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (C) tries to elude Osasuna defenders Juan Cruz (L) and David Garcia during a LaLiga match in Pamplona, Spain, on 19 February 2022. EFE/Jesus Diges

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring against Osasuna during a LaLiga match in Pamplona, Spain, on 19 February 2022. EFE/Jesus Diges

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix (R) vies for the ball with Osasuna midfielder Ruben Garcia during a LaLiga match in Pamplona, Spain, on 19 February 2022. EFE/Jesus Diges

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring against Alaves during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 19 February 2022. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (in white) shields the ball from Alaves defender Nahuel Tenaglia during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 19 February 2022. EFE/Miguel Oses

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (R) vies for the ball with Alaves defender during a LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 19 February 2022. EFE/Miguel Oses.

Real Madrid shook off their midweek loss in the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain with a solid 3-0 victory Saturday against Alaves that extends their advantage atop LaLiga to 7 points over second-place Sevilla.

It was also a good day for the Blancos' cross-town rivals, Atletico Madrid, who beat Osasuna by the same score just days after losing at home to last-place Levante.