Real Madrid's Karim Benzema appeals for a penalty after being brought down by a Celta player during a LaLiga match in Vigo, Spain, on 20 August 2022. EFE/Lavandeira

Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr. each had a goal and an assist here Saturday to lead Real Madrid 4-1 over Celta in a match that was not as lopsided as the score would indicate.

The reigning LaLiga champions are level with Real Betis and Osasuna at 6 points, but the Blancos sit in first place by virtue of scoring more goals, while Celta remain in pursuit of their first victory of the young season.