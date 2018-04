Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (2-R) celebrates next to Vallejo (R) after scoring the 3-1 tally during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in the second-leg soccer match with Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid on Thursday announced it will compete for the sixth year in a row in the International Champions Cup 2018, a pre-season friendly tournament to be played in the United States.

"This will be the sixth consecutive year in which the Whites take part in the prestigious competition. Since its first edition in the summer of 2013 it has brought together the best clubs from around the globe," the club said in a statement.