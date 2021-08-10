Real Madrid will sue the heads of LaLiga and the CVC Fund, as well as the fund itself, over an investment agreement, the Spanish league giant said in a statement on Tuesday.
President of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, participates in a press conference at the Sport Summit sports industry meeting held in Mexico City, Mexico, 26 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nunez
Real Madrid will sue the heads of LaLiga and the CVC Fund, as well as the fund itself, over an investment agreement, the Spanish league giant said in a statement on Tuesday.