Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos (left) vies for the ball with Deportivo Alaves forward Joselu during a LaLiga match at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria, Spain on 30 November 2019. Real Madrid won 2-1. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao (left) vies for the ball with Deportivo Alaves midfielder Luis Rioja during a LaLiga match on 30 November 2019 at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria, Spain. Real Madrid won 2-1. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos (left) scores off of a free kick during a LaLiga match on 30 November 2019 against Deportivo Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria, Spain. Real Madrid won 2-1. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

After being stymied by Alaves' defense in the first half, Real Madrid scored twice on set plays in rainy conditions after the break to earn a 2-1 win in LaLiga action here Saturday.

Alaves ceded the initiative to the Blancos for the most part in the early going at Mendizorrotza Stadium in this northern city and focused on generating chances on the counter-attack.