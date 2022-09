Real Sociedad's Sadiq Umar (R) in action against Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava during a LaLiga match at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, on 3 September 2022. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring against Real Sociead during the LaLiga match in San Sebastian, Spain, on 3 September 2022. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic (R) faces off with Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the LaLiga match at Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on 3 September 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Sevilla forward Erik Lamela (R) tries to hold off a challenge by Barcelona's Eric Garcia during the LaLiga match at Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on 3 September 2022. EFE/Julio Muñoz

FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring against Sevilla during the LaLiga match at Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on 3 September 2022. EFE/Raul Caro

Real Madrid's Eder Militao (L) in action against Sergio Canales of Real Betis during the h LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 3 September 2022. EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes celebrates after scoring against Real Betis during the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 3 September 2022. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. (R) battles Aitor Ruibal of Real Betis during the LaLiga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on 3 September 2022. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak makes a stop against Real Sociedad during a LaLiga match at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, on 3 September 2022. EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Just four games into the 2022-2023 LaLiga season, all the signs are pointing to an epic title race between holders Real Madrid and a remodeled Barcelona led by two-time European Golden Boot Robert Lewandowski.

With a 2-1 win over third-place Real Betis, the Blancos have taken 12 points from 12 and lead LaLiga by 2 points over their archrivals, who pounded struggling Sevilla 3-0.