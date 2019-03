Spanish referee Martinez Munuera (C) looks at a video assistant referee (VAR) replay during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio (R) in action against Celta Vigo's Wesley Hoedt (L) during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid's Isco (L) celebrates with teammate Marcelo (R) after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Real Madrid's Isco celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on March 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Isco and Gareth Bale scored a goal apiece to give Real Madrid a 2-0 victory Saturday over Celta Vigo in the first match of Zinedine Zidane's second stint as head coach of the Spanish-league powerhouse.

Zidane, who enjoyed a wildly successful initial tenure as manager of the Blancos from 2016 to 2018, leading them to three consecutive Champions League titles and a La Liga crown, has taken the helm of the club once again toward the end of a highly disappointing 2018-2019 season.