Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in action against Real Madrid during the UEFA Super Cup at Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on 10 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Petteri Paalasmaa

Real Madrid's David Alaba scores against Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Super Cup at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on 10 August 2022. EFE/EPA/Petteri Paalasmaa

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) squares off with Ansgar Knauff of Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki on 10 August 2022. EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois holds up the trophy after the victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki on 10 August 2022. EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki on 10 August 2022. EFE/Chema Moya

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 here Wednesday to win the UEFA Super Cup for a fifth time, equaling AC Milan and archrivals Barcelona.

The same Blancos starting 11 that defeated Liverpool in June to secure a record-extending 14th Champions League title was never really challenged by an Eintracht squad who lacked the brashness that led to their triumph in the Europa League.