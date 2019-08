Real Madrid's Mariano celebrates after scoring a goal against Fenerbahçe during the Audi Cup third place match in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 31. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Fenerbahce's Garry Rodriques (L) scores a goal against Real Madrid during the Audi Cup third place match in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 31. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) scores a goal against Fenerbahçe during the Audi Cup third place match Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 31. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Karim Benzema had a hat trick to lead Real Madrid 5-3 over Fenerbahçe here Wednesday in the Audi Cup third-place match, the Spanish club's first victory of the preseason.

The clash with Fenerbahçe, who lost 6-1 here Tuesday against Bayern Munich in the semifinal, provided the Blancos with a golden opportunity for redemption after their 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the other semifinal and a 7-3 humiliation last week at the hands of capital rivals Atletico Madrid.