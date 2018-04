Real Madrid's strikers Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and French Karim Benzema during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid's Spanish players Theo Hernandez (L), Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid's Welsh striker Gareth Bale during a team's training session at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, 17 April 2018. Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in a Spanish Primera Division soccer match on Apr. 17, 2018l. EPA/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane could count on a full roster at training on Tuesday ahead of the team's mid-week league home fixture against Athletic Bilbao with the exception of defender Nacho Fernández, who remains in recovery from a thigh injury.

The morning training session got underway at the Valdebebas complex and the team appeared in good spirits in preparation for Wednesday's evening kick-off against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu.