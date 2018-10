Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois attends a training session at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Real Madrid's players attend a training session at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Real Madrid on Monday trained at Luzhniki stadium ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against CSKA Moscow.

After a short warm-up, Real Madrid players started to run and then trained with the ball under the watchful eyes of coach Julen Lopetegui.