Real Madrid CF on Saturday wrapped up preparations for its upcoming match against Real Sociedad in a La Liga matchday 18 contest, without the participation of first teams players Gareth Bale, Marcos Llorente, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz.

Madrid is set to take on Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday in the second match for Real Madrid in 2019 after their 2-2 tie with Villarreal at the Cerámica stadium.