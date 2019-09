Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola prior to the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Saint Etienne at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 14 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Former Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas warms up before the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 24 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Kiko Huesca

Real Madrid on Monday announced it had reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain over the transfer of Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas to the French side and the arrival of Alphonse Areola to the Spanish club on loan.

On the final day of the summer transfer window, a revolution in the goalkeeping position took place at Madrid with the departure of Navas after a five-season stint and the signing of Areola, who was part of the French squad that won the FIFA World Cup.