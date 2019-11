Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during a LaLiga match against Eibar on Nov. 9, 2019, in Eibar, Spain. Real Madrid won 4-0. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (L) opens the scoring during a LaLiga match against Eibar on Nov. 9, 2019, in Eibar, Spain. Real Madrid won 4-0. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema celebrates his second goal in a LaLiga match against Eibar on Nov. 9, 2019, in Eibar, Spain. Real Madrid won 4-0. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero.

Real Madrid produced a second straight impressive performance in a 4-0 away rout of Eibar here Saturday, a LaLiga match that the Blancos dominated from start to finish.

Three days after thrashing Turkish club Galatasaray 6-0 in Champions League group-stage action at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid continued that strong run of form to move provisionally into first place in the standings.