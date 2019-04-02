Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez (R) and Madrid's Mayor, Manuela Carmena, attend the presentation of the renovation project of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium (on banner) in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez delivers a speech during the presentation of the renovation project of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium (on banner) in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Spanish soccer club Real Madrid has unveiled plans for a new Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday.

The refurbishment is set to completely change the stadium's appearance, with construction work due to begin by the end of the season in late May.