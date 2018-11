Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos scores his team's third goal against Celta Vigo on a penalty kick during their Spanish First Division soccer match played at Balaidos stadium, in Vigo, Spain, 11 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola (r) vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's David Junca during their Spanish First Division match at Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, on Nov. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Cabalar.

Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema (R) celebrates with teammate Gareth Bale (L) after scoring the 2-0 lead against Celta Vigo during their Spanish First Division soccer match played at Balaidos stadium, in Vigo, Spain, 11 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-2 road victory against a Celta Vigo that couldn't keep from committing defensive errors, the capital squad's fourth win so far in the still-dawning "Santiago Solari era."

The two teams rocked right from the start at Balaidos stadium, with Real's Benzema firing a pair of shots and Celta answering back with a cross from Boufal - and all this in the first five minutes.