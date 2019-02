FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Sevilla FC at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RAUL CARO

Real Madrid's Vinicius in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves played at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr praised Barcelona's Argentine Lionel Messi as an exceptional player, but insisted he was not as a figure to be afraid of.

The two Spanish clubs are to face off twice in a short period of time, starting with the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Real Madrid is the host.