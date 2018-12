Former Spanish soccer player Luis Garcia, ambassador for the UEFA Champions League, shows the lot of Juventus FC during the drawing ceremony of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Round of 16 matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

French soccer player Laura Georges shows the lot of Club Atletico Madrid during the drawing ceremony of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Round of 16 matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

French soccer player Laura Georges shows the lot of AFC Ajax during the drawing ceremony of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Round of 16 matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Former Spanish soccer player Luis Garcia, ambassador for the UEFA Champions League, shows the lot of Real Madrid CF during the drawing ceremony of the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Round of 16 matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Real Madrid has been paired with AFC Ajax in the UEFA Champions League last-16, according to the draw conducted at the continental governing body in the Swiss city of Nyon.

Real Madrid will seek to keep their campaign for a fourth consecutive continental club elite title rolling against a team, which is seemingly an accessible opponent, but they booked a place in the knock-out stage as runner up of Group E ahead of Benfica.