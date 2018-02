Real Madrid's Marcelo (R) celebrates with his coach Zinedine Zidane (L) after scoring the 3-1 lead during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 was the most watched game in the 2017/2018 season on cable channels, according to data published on Thursday.

A total of 2.4 million people, representing 13.8 percent of spectators, made Real Madrid's 3-1 win over PSG on Wednesday the most watched this season on beIN Sports channels.