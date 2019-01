Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (C) performs with the ball during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

(L-R) Real Madrid's players goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Raphael Varanne, Casemiro, Marcelo, Vinicios Jr, Luca Zidane and Federico Valverde (rear) warm up during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Real Madrid on Friday carried out its final practice ahead of its home La Liga match against Sevilla with Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and French striker Karim Benzema joining the first team practice for the second consecutive day.

In Friday's training session Courtois appeared to have gotten past his hip injury which forced him to miss three matches and Benzema looked like he might take part in the Sevilla match with a cast protecting his fractured finger on his right hand.