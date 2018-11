Spanish defender Dani Carvajal on Friday could not make it to the Real Madrid final training session ahead of the upcoming La Liga clash against Valladolid as he has not recovered from a muscle injury.

Carvajal, who has been training alone, adds to Real Madrid's defensive woes, as he joined Barça's Marcelo, Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo on the injury chart, leaving interim coach Santiago Solari with only Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, Sergio Ramos and Sergio Reguilon available.