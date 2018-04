Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal celebrates during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal on Monday said his most difficult job against Bayern Munich would be stopping the Bundesliga club's top scorer Robert Lewandowski and wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Carvajal added that he was privileged that, in each of his years at Real Madrid, the club has made it to the Champions League semifinals - the first leg of which kicks off Wednesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.