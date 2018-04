Real Madrid Midfielder Dani Ceballos (R) moves the ball on MLS midfielder Dax McCarty of the USA (L) during the second half of the Major League Soccer (MLS) All Star match at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Aug. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Real Madrid central midfielder Dani Ceballos on Monday highlighted his team's winning mindset on the road to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title.

Two days before the first leg of Real's semifinal clash with Bayern Munich, the Spanish player said he was confident that the club's previous experiences could lead it to the final match in Kiev, Ukraine.