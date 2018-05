Real Sociedad goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli (L) battles for the ball with Leganes midfielder Darko Brasanac (R) during a Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad's Xabi Prieto (L) battles for the ball with Leganes' Diego Rico (R) during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal (L) celebrates after scoring against Leganes during their Spanish Primera Division soccer match at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad on Saturday was able to beat Leganes 3-2 in the penultimate 37th round of La Liga.

With this victory, Real Sociedad gave a fine farewell to two of their biggest players, Xabi Prieto and Carlos Martinez, who are leaving the club at the end of the season.