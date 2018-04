Real Sociedad's Xabi Prieto (R) vies for the ball with Zenit's Matias Kranevitter during their teams' UEFA Europa League match at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on Dec. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad captain Xabi Prieto announced on Tuesday he is to retire from soccer by the end of this season.

The Spanish club said in a statement that the midfielder has confirmed his decision to hang up his boots after 530 games with the La Liga side.