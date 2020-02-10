Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, on 09 February 2020. EFE-EPA/ Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad striker Alexsander Isak (r) in action against Athletic Bilbao's Beñat Etxebarria (l) during their teams' match on Feb. 9, 2020, at Reale Arena stadium in San Sebastian, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad downed Athletic Bilbao 2-1 at home Sunday in San Sebastian's Reale Arena stadium before some 36,700 fans, including about 1,000 who backed the rival team.

Imanol Alguacil's squad dominated the match all the way through, keeping control of the ball some 64 percent of the time, taking 14 shots and 4 shots on goal, but they really pushed in the second half after the entry of Sweden's Alex Isak, who assisted on the team's first goal and then broke the 1-1 tie that prevailed some minutes later.