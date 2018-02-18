Real Sociedad's Asier Illarramendi (L) vies for the ball with Levante's Giampaolo Pazzini (R) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Sociedad and Levante at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

Real Sociedad's Juan Miguel Jimenez 'Juanmi' (2-R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Sociedad and Levante at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

Real Sociedad's Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Sociedad and Levante UD at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, northern Spain, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO