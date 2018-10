Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose (R) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Real Sociedad announced Monday the extension of Brazilian striker Willian Jose's contract by an additional two years through June 2024.

The Brazil international, 26, joined the La Liga side from Maldonado in the 2016/2017 season and scored 14 goals, followed by 15 goals in the 2017/2018 season.