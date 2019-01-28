Real Sociedad midfielder Adnan Januzaj (L) vies for the ball against Huesca's Carlos Akapo (R) during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Huesca at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose (L) vies for the ball against Huesca's defender Pablo Insua (R) during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Huesca at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente (R) vies for the ball against Huesca's forward Enric Gallego (2-R) during the Spanish LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Huesca at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Javier Etxezarreta

Real Sociedad continues to find it difficult to get comfortable at Anoeta stadium and once again let ranking points slip through its fingers on Sunday, battling the lowly Huesca - last in the La Liga rankings - to a scoreless draw that really only featured a few worthwhile plays and made one think that neither squad was really hungering for the win no matter how much they both needed it.

The squad had also recently failed to score in two other stadiums in Basque Country: those of Bilbao and Eibar.