Real Sociedad's head coach Eusebio Sacristan before the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between FC Salzburg and Real Sociedad in Salzburg, Austria, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Real Sociedad’s president Jokin Aperribay (R) during the revealing Imanol Alguacil as new coach at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, on March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta

La Liga side Real Sociedad on Monday named its B-team coach, Imanol Alguacil, as the new head coach of the first team, a day after firing both its coach and sporting director.

Ex-coach Eusebio Sacristan and ex-director Lorenzo "Loren" Juarros were sacked in response to Saturday's La Liga home defeat against Getafe 2-1.