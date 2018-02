Real Sociedad's Raul Navas celebrates scoring a goal against Salzburg in a Europa League match on Thursday, Feb. 22 in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Referee Sergei Karasev send off Real Sociedad's Raul Navas (2nd from right) during the second leg of a Europa League against Salzburg on Thursday, Feb. 22 in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Salzburg players celebrate after defeating Real Sociedad in a Europa League match on Thursday, Feb. 22 in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Salzburg's Valon Berisha (No. 14 in white) converts a penalty against Real Sociedad in a Europa League contest on Thursday, Feb. 22 in Salzburg, Austria. EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Real Sociedad are out of the Europa League after falling 2-1 here to Salzburg, who prevailed 4-3 on aggregate.

After managing only a 2-2 draw in the first leg in San Sebastian, the Basque side started the match faithful to their patient, possession-oriented approach.