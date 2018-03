Real Sociedad's new head coach Imanol Alguacil leads his first training session in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/GORKA ESTRADA

Real Sociedad's new head coach Imanol Alguacil (C) leads his first training session in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/GORKA ESTRADA

Real Sociedad's newly-appointed coach Imanol Alguacil on Tuesday led his first session as the La Liga team's head coach.

Alguacil was accompanied by his predecessor Eusebio Sacristan as well as former sports director Lorenzo "Loren" Juarros, both of whom were fired in recent days and attended the training session to bid farewell to the players.