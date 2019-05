Real Madrid players take part in a training session at the Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LOPEZ

Real Sociedad will try to earn a win that boosts their chances of ending the season in seventh spot at the cost of a Real Madrid whose only aim is to end its glum away run under French coach Zinedine Zidane.

Since Zidane was reappointed as Madrid coach, it has yet to win an away match, having lost twice against Valencia and Rayo Vallecano and being held to a draw against Getafe and Leganes.