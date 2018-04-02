Photo taken Dec. 12, 2017, showing Ruben Baraja (c), the coach of Second Division Spanish soccer club Sporting de Gijon, overseeing a training in Gijon, Spain. EFE-EPA/Jose Luis Cereijido.

Real Sporting, thanks to its away 3-1 triumph over Almeria on Sunday, took another decisive step toward ascending to Spain's First Division, while its rivals could not overcome their problems and remain close to relegation.

The Gijon team notched its sixth consecutive Second Division win against an Almeria virtually devoid of offensive ideas and play-making, although the home squad also suffered from sheer bad luck and found itself unable to capitalize on the admittedly few scoring chances that came its way.