Spanish forward Ivan Lopez 'Ivi' poses for photographers during his presentation as new player of La Liga's Real Valladolid club in Valladolid, northern Spain, on July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/R. García

Spanish forward Ivan 'Ivi' Lopez poses for photographers during his presentation as new player of La Liga's Real Valladolid club in Valladolid, northern Spain, on July 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/R. GARCIA

Real Valladolid's newly-signed Spanish forward Ivan "Ivi" Lopez Alvarez said on Tuesday during his presentation that he is looking to increase the offensive potential at the newly-promoted Spanish club.

Ivi, 24, has been on a four year contract since 2017 with La Liga side Levante and is now on loan at Valladolid, which advanced to the top-tier Spanish league at the end of last season.