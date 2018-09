Valladolid's Argentine forward, Leo Suarez (L), reacts after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal and Valladolid at Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Valladolid's players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal and Valladolid at Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Real Valladolid on Sunday beat host Villarreal 1-0 in La Liga action, with the lone goal scored by the young Argentine winger Leonardo Suarez in the second half.

Taking advantage of Villarreal's defensive fragility, Valladolid prolonged their opponent's winless drought at home, after suffering three defeats in La Liga and a 2-2 draw in the Europa League against the Glasgow Rangers of Scotland.